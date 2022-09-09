Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,679. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

