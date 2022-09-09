Franklin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $407,271.69 (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Franklin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Franklin has a total market cap of $407,271.69 and $12.24 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Franklin has traded up 549.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

About Franklin

FLY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

