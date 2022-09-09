Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 1,965,409 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,965,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,903,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,098,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BEN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 2,023,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,849. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

