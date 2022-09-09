Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890,845 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $193,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.61. 640,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,135,776. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

