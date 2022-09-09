Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.16. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 42,515 shares traded.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

