fuboTV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 61,692 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 42,284 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in fuboTV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in fuboTV by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in fuboTV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of fuboTV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 503,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,115,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

