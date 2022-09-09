Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.48. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 165,314 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
