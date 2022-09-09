Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.48. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 165,314 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.