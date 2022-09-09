Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Full Metal Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.
About Full Metal Minerals
Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
