Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Full Metal Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

About Full Metal Minerals

(Get Rating)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.