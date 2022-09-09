Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $88.20 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,468 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Acuity Brands worth $88,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

