Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $104.88 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Function X Coin Trading
