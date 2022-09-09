G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.97

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.97 and traded as high as $16.99. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 2,643 shares changing hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $885 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.48.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

