GamyFi Platform Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $38,940.68 and $47,847.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00353504 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00790080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015191 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020179 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About GamyFi Platform
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
GamyFi Platform Coin Trading
