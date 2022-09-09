GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. GEE Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.