Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.1 %

NOW stock traded up $13.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.56. 19,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.35, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.