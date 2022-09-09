Geller Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Activity

Amgen Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,361. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

