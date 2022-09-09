Geller Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,189. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.