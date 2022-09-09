Geller Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,189. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.