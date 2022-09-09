Gems Price Tops $0.0001 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Gems has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $133,048.78 and $34,439.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005572 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.