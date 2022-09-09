Gene M. Zamiska Sells 2,169 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.1 %

WDC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.