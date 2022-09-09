General Electric (NYSE:GE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.4% per year over the last three years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.14. 216,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.