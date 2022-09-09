Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Down 3.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 46,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,148,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.