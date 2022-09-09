Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White Sells 15,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heather White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Heather White sold 713 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48.

On Friday, August 12th, Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on G shares. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

