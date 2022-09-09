Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 695 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 692 ($8.36). 20,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 110,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 644.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 612.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.42 million and a P/E ratio of 144.94.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

