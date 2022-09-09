GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.67)-$(0.64) EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of GTLB traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,465. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.74. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GitLab by 419.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

