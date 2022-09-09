Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.07). 30,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 39,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.