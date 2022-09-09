Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Keith O. Cowan Buys 88,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Keith O. Cowan bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,528,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,852. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 497,972 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 360,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.