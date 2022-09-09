Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Keith O. Cowan Buys 88,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Keith O. Cowan bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Globalstar Stock Performance
Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,528,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,852. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.04.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Globalstar
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
