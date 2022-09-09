Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $35.50

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.