Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.28 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.