Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.28 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
