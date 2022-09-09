Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Golem has a total market cap of $277.83 million and approximately $64.77 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005644 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00077674 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.