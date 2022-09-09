GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.8% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,104,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,909,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.5 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,759,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79. The firm has a market cap of $450.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.