GQG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,729,421 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,729,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,213,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.95. 27,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

