GQG Partners LLC Buys 14,317,970 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vale worth $313,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,000,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

