GQG Partners LLC Has $57.10 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,123,142 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $57,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $63,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,826,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

