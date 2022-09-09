GQG Partners LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.93. 776,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,135,776. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

