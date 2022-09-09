GQG Partners LLC Sells 99,456 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

GQG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,456 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 130,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,758. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

