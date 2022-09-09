Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.35. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 294,911 shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $501.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $205.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gran Tierra Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $7,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 247.8% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 4,231,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

