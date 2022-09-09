Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

GTPS stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

