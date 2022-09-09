Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
GTPS stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
About Great American Bancorp
