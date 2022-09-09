Gulden Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,425.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $3,425.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00286232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001317 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.