Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 592,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

