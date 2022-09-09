Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $328.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

