Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 44,475 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $114,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $221.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

