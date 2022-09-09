Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,576,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $141.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.