HaloDAO Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $72,260.57 and approximately $1,690.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 158.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00357993 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00790083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

