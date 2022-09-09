HaloDAO Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $72,260.57 and approximately $1,690.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 158.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00357993 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00790083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
HaloDAO Coin Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
Buying and Selling HaloDAO
