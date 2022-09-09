Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Buys 193 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,875. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average of $111.46.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

