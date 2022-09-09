Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

