Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 190,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. 24,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,849. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.