Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) CEO Purchases $259,500.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 101,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,810. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

