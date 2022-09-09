Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

