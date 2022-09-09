Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.93

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 243328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

