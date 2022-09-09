Head-To-Head Analysis: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) vs. Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 2 8 0 2.80 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $75.04, indicating a potential upside of 49.87%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 8.25% 7.23% 1.50% Vinci Partners Investments 46.16% 14.93% 13.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.6% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 101.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Vinci Partners Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. $16.24 billion 2.65 $4.67 billion $1.28 39.12 Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.57 $38.66 million $0.67 15.24

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR & Co. Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Vinci Partners Investments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, financial technology, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the upstream oil and gas and equipment, minerals and royalties and services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. It also seeks to make impact investments focused on identifying and investing behind businesses with positive social or environmental impact. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Sweden and Asia.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

