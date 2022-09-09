Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan Buys 2,000 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. 216,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

